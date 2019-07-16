About this product
Our take on a classic: natural pulp infused with hemp fibers. This ultra-thin blend burns slowly and evenly with a smooth finish. No disruptive flavors. Our King size is the perfect length for smoking amongst friends or for a large personal doob. A Pat's General five-pack contains five rolling paper booklets, each with 30 papers.
Free shipping on all orders, US Domestic only.
Free shipping on all orders, US Domestic only.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!