The nostalgic aroma and taste of fresh-baked cherry pie serves up well-balanced effects. This relaxing, yet uplifting hybrid makes your vibe easy as pie. Our cannabis oil is sourced for its purity and potency, enhanced with a blend of terpenes to bring out the best aroma and taste.



Flavors: Fruity, Almond

85%+ THC



Available in 0.5g and 1g PAX Era pods.



Show more