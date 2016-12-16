 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
PAX 3 - High quality, consistent sessions for your flower and waxy extracts.
PAX Era - It’s never been easier. Effortless, controlled, portable, and most of all, discreet.
Sync up with the PAX Mobile App
Live the #PAXLIFE
PAX Labs was founded in 2007 with the goal of creating responsible, enjoyable, and personalized vaporizer experiences. As an award-winning consumer technology brand in 2019, PAX products continue to represent the gold standard in product quality as we aim to move the space beyond stereotypes. Most of all, we want to be good stewards for a product and movement that enhances many people’s lives. Our loose leaf and cannabis extract vaporizer products are made with high quality materials and offer empowering experiences for those looking for a premium and discreet product. Our focus on design and innovation means we have best-in-class software and hardware, and provide tools so that you can personalize each and every experience.

Zen Leaf - Germantown

Zen Leaf - Germantown

4.413

Germantown, MD

14.1 mi away

Bloom Medicinals

Bloom Medicinals

4.935

Germantown, MD

15.4 mi away

Harvest HOC - Rockville

Harvest HOC - Rockville

4.7116

Rockville, MD

19.0 mi away

United States, Arizona, Washington