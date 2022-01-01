About this product
Everything you love about the Era Life (instant draw, heat not burn, complete discretion), with a larger battery and added features to enhance your sessions. Get over 250 puffs per charge, and use the PAX App to better control your experience. All backed by a 1-year limited warranty (not that you'll ever need it).
Comes with a USB charger.
PAX®
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.