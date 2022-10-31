The pocket-sized PAX Mini heats, and never burns, to bring the best out of your flower without any harsh smoke. Sleek, sophisticated and super simple, PAX Mini heats in 22 seconds to deliver flavorful, more flowerful hits. Just pack it, power it, and puff it. PAX Mini takes your flower sessions to the next-level, anywhere you want to take it. All backed by a 2-year limited warranty.



Included with the device:

• New 3D Screens

• Standard Oven Lid

• Flat & Raised Mouthpieces

• Wire Brush

• USB Charger