PAX Plus packs a decade’s worth of innovation into a sleek, smart and simple device. Built-in Experience Modes let you choose different combinations of flavor and vapor. Refined design and an improved oven make PAX Plus our most functional and user-friendly device ever. Get the best out of your flower and concentrates in smooth, tasty sessions without any harsh smoke. All backed by a 10-year limited warranty.



Included with the device:

• Concentrate Insert

• New Multi-Tool Keychain

• New 3D Screens

• Half Pack Oven Lid

• Standard Oven Lid

• Flat & Raised Mouthpieces

• Wire Brush

• USB Charger