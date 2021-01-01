About this product

Pazoo, Inc. – a front-runner in the marijuana testing lab community – is committed to providing consistently safe cannabis products to the public. Now we’re making it easier for growing facilities, infusion companies and dispensaries to reap healthier sales with equipment, supplies and consumer products from our newest subsidiary, CannabisKing Distribution.



Count on CannabisKing as your one-stop nationwide source for the highest quality goods, sales assistance and customer support.