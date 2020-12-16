About this strain
Galactic Gas is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Galactic Gas - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Galactic Gas effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!