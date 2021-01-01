About this product

The PCKT One Plus features a high capacity 660 mah battery with 3 practical power modes to suit your hardware needs.

Pass-through charging and a 5-click on/off feature, allows for absolute function and safety when not in use.

Gold plated magnetic adapters make any 510 cartridge ready in a snap.

Inhale Activation and Manual Fire allows for use with both top and bottom airflow cartridges.