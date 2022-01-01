For stronger medicinal and therapeutic effects, you want to try our Super Lemon Haze Full Spectrum CBD Oil + Strain Specific Terpene Infused! A complete entourage effect! Individuals report more relief & “heavier” feeling with our Full Spectrum CBD Oil. Great for post work outs, anxiety, sleep, mood, appetite, pain, inflammation & arthritis.



Our Full Spectrum Oil is CO2 extracted with the highest and best US grown Hemp Flowers. Our Full Spectrum Oil retains the most Cannabinoids & compounds to create an “Entourage Effect” with un-detectable amounts of THC.