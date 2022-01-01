About this product
Peak Rescue Rub Cannabis Salve | THC: 118mg/container | CBD: 0mg/container
Rescue Rub is an all-purpose topical medicine for pain, inflammation, and skin conditions. Crafted at our facility in Portland, Oregon, Rescue RubTM was developed by a licensed Chinese Herbalist. It does not create any appreciable psychoactive effects when used under normal conditions, Perfect for anytime pain relief is needed.
Rescue Rub is an all-purpose topical medicine for pain, inflammation, and skin conditions. Crafted at our facility in Portland, Oregon, Rescue RubTM was developed by a licensed Chinese Herbalist. It does not create any appreciable psychoactive effects when used under normal conditions, Perfect for anytime pain relief is needed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!