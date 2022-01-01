Peak Rescue Rub Cannabis Salve | THC: 118mg/container | CBD: 0mg/container

Rescue Rub is an all-purpose topical medicine for pain, inflammation, and skin conditions. Crafted at our facility in Portland, Oregon, Rescue RubTM was developed by a licensed Chinese Herbalist. It does not create any appreciable psychoactive effects when used under normal conditions, Perfect for anytime pain relief is needed.