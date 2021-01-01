About this product
INDICA HYBRID
Wedding Cake X Crème Brulee X Pre-98 Bubba Kush
A sweet and tangy flavor with a hint of vanilla and coffee. This strain will is good for relaxing the body and mind.
THC: 27.19%
CBD: 0%
TERPS: 3.34%
Total Cannabinoids: 32.67%
Wedding Cake X Crème Brulee X Pre-98 Bubba Kush
A sweet and tangy flavor with a hint of vanilla and coffee. This strain will is good for relaxing the body and mind.
THC: 27.19%
CBD: 0%
TERPS: 3.34%
Total Cannabinoids: 32.67%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Peak Humboldt
Peak Humboldt is a small privately owned premier distribution & manufacturing company located in the heart of Humboldt County. We take pride in offering top quality products at tremendous value. From flower & pre-rolls, to oils & bubble hash, Peak carries a wide variety of cannabis products with something for everyone. Support small farms and businesses by purchasing from Peak.