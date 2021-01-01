About this product
INDICA HYBRID
Wedding Cake X Crème Brulee
A dessert like taste with hints of vanilla and roasted nuts. With strong body effects, this strain will help with sleep and anxiety.
THC: 25.56%
CBD: 0%
TERPS: 2.87%
Total Cannabinoids: 31.96%
About this brand
Peak Humboldt
Peak Humboldt is a small privately owned premier distribution & manufacturing company located in the heart of Humboldt County. We take pride in offering top quality products at tremendous value. From flower & pre-rolls, to oils & bubble hash, Peak carries a wide variety of cannabis products with something for everyone. Support small farms and businesses by purchasing from Peak.