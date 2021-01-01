About this product
HYBRID
GMO Flower + GMO Hash
Diesel aroma with a sweet earthy flavor.
WEIGHT: .75g
THC: 31.26%
CBD: 0.10%
Total Cannabinoids: 36.46%
GMO Flower + GMO Hash
Diesel aroma with a sweet earthy flavor.
WEIGHT: .75g
THC: 31.26%
CBD: 0.10%
Total Cannabinoids: 36.46%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Peak Humboldt
Peak Humboldt is a small privately owned premier distribution & manufacturing company located in the heart of Humboldt County. We take pride in offering top quality products at tremendous value. From flower & pre-rolls, to oils & bubble hash, Peak carries a wide variety of cannabis products with something for everyone. Support small farms and businesses by purchasing from Peak.