About this product
PEAK is proud to present our 1st annual pre-roll for Wildfire Relief. So many communities in California are devastated every year by wildfires. The cannabis community is particularly impacted by the damage wildfires cause. We care deeply about this problem and try to help whenever and wherever we can. Half of all wholesale profits will be donated to the California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization, which provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect.
HYBRID
A sweet cherry aroma
that's good for stress relief.
WEIGHT: 1g
THC: 21.25%
CBD: 0%
TERPS: 1%
Total Cannabinoids: 24.19%
About this brand
Peak Humboldt
Peak Humboldt is a small privately owned premier distribution & manufacturing company located in the heart of Humboldt County. We take pride in offering top quality products at tremendous value. From flower & pre-rolls, to oils & bubble hash, Peak carries a wide variety of cannabis products with something for everyone. Support small farms and businesses by purchasing from Peak.