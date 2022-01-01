About this product
INDICA HYBRID
Alien Cookies x Columbian Starfighter x Sunset Sherbet
Unique smell. Similar to the MAC1 the funky terpene profile is smooth and creamy. Flower is dense nugs covered in trichomes and orange hairs, with purple hues. Users find themselves feeling focused, uplifted, and relaxed.
THC: 28.57%
TERPS: 1.69%
Total Cannabinoids: 29.66%
About this brand
Peak Humboldt
Peak Humboldt is a small privately owned premier distribution & manufacturing company located in the heart of Humboldt County. We take pride in offering top quality products at tremendous value. From flower & pre-rolls, to oils & bubble hash, Peak carries a wide variety of cannabis products with something for everyone. Support small farms and businesses by purchasing from Peak.