About this product

Banana Backwoods are one of the most highly sought wraps out there. They are considered rare and exotic since they aren’t available in the US. Our Banana Backwoods terpenes make it possible to try this unique flavor for yourself without having to travel out of the country. If you’re lucky enough to have tried a Banana Backwoods before, you’ll be blown away by how exact our terpene enhanced flavors are to the real thing. Flavors: earthy, creamy, banana, tobacco