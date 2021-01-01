About this product

“What would you do for a grape backwoods?” set the Twittersphere on fire a few months back when Instagrammer @officialhollywoods posed the simple question. Grape Backwoods are unavailable in the United States and have developed a serious cult following all over the world. If you’ve ever had the chance to try a grape Backwoods, you’re definitely expecting a sweet, grapey kick that adds overwhelming flavor to whatever you’re smoking. Our Grape Backwoods terpenes are as close to the real thing as you can get without traveling out of the country and taste great in any cannabis extraction or infusion. Flavors: sweetness, grapes, tobacco