Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Peak Supply Co.

Peak Supply Co.

Lemon Jack Terpenes Strain

Buy Here

About this product

Lemon Jack's parents are Jack Herer and Lemon Kush. This hybrid has a scent compared to a strong smell of lemons coupled with a subtle gassy undertone. It offers amazing Sativa benefits, described as having a numbing effect at first and a slight sedation approaching the end of the experience. Perfect for those people wanting a creative and focus mind. Its high-level terpenes includes Myrcene, Pinene, and Carene.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!