Malibu OG is a known Indica strain with its lineage not fully known, but It's an OG Kush relative. Try this if you need relief from sleeplessness, anxiety & pain. As you open its container, you will be welcome with a pungent, sweet citrusy & earthy smell. It has high levels of Limonene, Myrcene, Fenchol and Linalool.