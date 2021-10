About this product

WiFi OG is a 60% Sativa hybrid which is also popular with its other name, White Fire OG. It can give you cerebral buzz effects that offer focus and energy to the user. The main terpenes are Caryophyllene, Limonene, Pinene, Mentholcineol, Myrcene, and Linalool. You will get flavors and aromas like - earthy, floral and spicy with a hint of diesel.