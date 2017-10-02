About this strain
Elmer's Glue
Elmer’s Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GG4 (aka Gorilla Glue) with The White. This strain is potent and provides effects that are happy, uplifting and cerebral. Medical marijuana patients choose Elmer's Glue to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, ADD/ADHD, and insomnia. This strain features aromas of pine and diesel, but tastes sweet and earthy on the exhale. Growers say Elmer's Glue has incredible trichome coverage.
Elmer's Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
39% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Peak Supply
We have been growing and selling Peak Supply cannabis since 2014 and always will!
At the beginning of 2017 the Chong's Choice brand sought us out for our quality sun-grown product and asked if we would grow for them and represent their brand. We were thrilled at the opportunity to work with Tommy Chong and his brand knowing how much he has done for the Cannabis movement.
Now you can buy both Peak Supply and Chong's Choice Cannabis for your store. Both brands offer a wide variety of high quality products including flower, pre-rolls, and concentrates.
