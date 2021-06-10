About this product

Kosher Jack is our multiple award-winning sativa strain. This original Jack Herer cut has been with us since the beginning and is one of our patients' favorite strains.



Named after renowned cannabis activist and author of Emperor Wears No Clothes, Jack Herer, the strain was created to provide patients with the cerebral effects of the best sativa.



Our Kosher Jack Herer tests consistently above 22% total cannabinoids. The most recent test results came back at 24.97%!! The pleasant fruity and spicy aroma companied by the cerebral euphoria make this strain one that is not to be missed!