Pearl Pharma
Kosher Jack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Kosher Jack is our multiple award-winning sativa strain. This original Jack Herer cut has been with us since the beginning and is one of our patients' favorite strains.
Named after renowned cannabis activist and author of Emperor Wears No Clothes, Jack Herer, the strain was created to provide patients with the cerebral effects of the best sativa.
Our Kosher Jack Herer tests consistently above 22% total cannabinoids. The most recent test results came back at 24.97%!! The pleasant fruity and spicy aroma companied by the cerebral euphoria make this strain one that is not to be missed!
Named after renowned cannabis activist and author of Emperor Wears No Clothes, Jack Herer, the strain was created to provide patients with the cerebral effects of the best sativa.
Our Kosher Jack Herer tests consistently above 22% total cannabinoids. The most recent test results came back at 24.97%!! The pleasant fruity and spicy aroma companied by the cerebral euphoria make this strain one that is not to be missed!
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!