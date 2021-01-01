Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Pearl Pharma

Pearl Pharma

Mango Cookies by Pearl Pharma

Product rating:

About this product

Pearl Pharma's Mango Cookies is an Indica flower that is sure to be your new favorite late night snack. A cross between Somango (Big Skunk x Jack Herer) and CrippleCreekCookies (Monster Cookies x StarBurstBudda), Mango Cookies' storied lineage gathers plenty of flavor and potency. Roll up a joint or pack a bowl and enjoy the sweet sedation you've been craving all day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!