Pearl Pharma
Mango Cookies by Pearl Pharma
Product rating:
About this product
Pearl Pharma's Mango Cookies is an Indica flower that is sure to be your new favorite late night snack. A cross between Somango (Big Skunk x Jack Herer) and CrippleCreekCookies (Monster Cookies x StarBurstBudda), Mango Cookies' storied lineage gathers plenty of flavor and potency. Roll up a joint or pack a bowl and enjoy the sweet sedation you've been craving all day.
