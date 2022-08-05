Do you struggle with rolling up? Tired of people rolling for you?



Each Pearl rolling paper is sealed at one end, forms a handle + tail that prevents spilling, allows you to hold on to it while filling it up, and provides an overall simpler way to roll.



These rolling papers are made from 100% hemp, include 35 papers per pack, and have filters included. Also, there is a QR code on the inside of the packaging that links to our "How To" series on Youtube to assist with rolling up even further.



The all natural hemp fibers are strong, which provides a slow and even burn but each rolling paper is thin enough to still taste your product that you are rolling up.



The all natural and nontoxic sugar gum is currently only located on one side of the rolling paper, which favors right-handed rollers. Our double-sided gummed rolling papers will be releasing soon!