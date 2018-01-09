 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Pearl2O
About Pearl2O

DON’T CHUG IT. MIX IT. Pearl2O is a THC/CBD “creative water” for creating delicious cannabis-infused meals and treats at home. Spike more than cookies and brownies! The possibilities are endless: mashed potatoes, guacamole, ice cubes, dips, salads—practically anything you put in your hotdog hole. PEARL2O™ is a proprietary, taste and odor-free, water-based cannabis emulsion that maintains potency when cooked, chilled or frozen. Get crazy with it, but no need to chug. Available in multiple sizes for cooking at home or for sneaking into your drink on the go. No need to brown bag it! Larger 100 MG THC/100 MG CBD bottles are perfect for experimenting at home, while the 10 MG Pearl Minis can go anywhere with you.

Pearl2O Cannabis Water - Leafly Reviews

January 9, 2018

05:14

Available in

United States, Washington