From our magic kitchen, we wanted to create a fast-acting and dependable cannabis infused lozenge that tastes as amazingly as it works. Humbly named after their smooth shape, Pebbles are a sublingual candy providing a long-lasting and smokeless experience. This classic treat is made with the highest quality ingredients and cannabis distillate our kitchen is known for.
Gluten free
Vegan
Ten individually wrapped 5mg Pebbles per box
Pebbles
