About this product
From our magic kitchen, we wanted to create a fast-acting and dependable cannabis infused lozenge that tastes as amazingly as it works. Humbly named after their smooth shape, Pebbles are a sublingual candy providing a long-lasting and smokeless experience. This classic treat is made with the highest quality ingredients and cannabis distillate our kitchen is known for.
Gluten free
Vegan
Ten individually wrapped 10mg CBD: 10mg THC Pebbles per box
Gluten free
Vegan
Ten individually wrapped 10mg CBD: 10mg THC Pebbles per box
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pebbles
From our magic kitchen, we wanted to create a fast-acting and dependable cannabis infused lozenge that tastes as amazingly as it works. Humbly named after their smooth shape, Pebbles are a sublingual candy providing a long lasting and smokeless experience. This classic rest is made with the highest quality ingredients and cannabis distillate our kitchen is known for.