Strawberry Lemonade 1:1 200mg 10-pack

by Pebbles

About this product

From our magic kitchen, we wanted to create a fast-acting and dependable cannabis infused lozenge that tastes as amazingly as it works. Humbly named after their smooth shape, Pebbles are a sublingual candy providing a long-lasting and smokeless experience. This classic treat is made with the highest quality ingredients and cannabis distillate our kitchen is known for.

Gluten free
Vegan
Ten individually wrapped 10mg CBD: 10mg THC Pebbles per box
About this brand

Logo for the brand Pebbles
Pebbles
Shop products
