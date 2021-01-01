About this product

From our magic kitchen, we wanted to create a fast-acting and dependable cannabis infused lozenge that tastes as amazingly as it works. Humbly named after their smooth shape, Pebbles are a sublingual candy providing a long-lasting and smokeless experience. This classic treat is made with the highest quality ingredients and cannabis distillate our kitchen is known for.



Gluten free

Vegan

Ten individually wrapped 10mg CBD: 10mg THC Pebbles per box