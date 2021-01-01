About this product

From our magic kitchen, we wanted to create a fast-acting and dependable cannabis infused lozenge that tastes as amazingly as it works. Humbly named after their smooth shape, Pebbles are a sublingual candy providing a long-lasting and smokeless experience. This classic treat is made with the highest quality ingredients and cannabis distillate our kitchen is known for.



Gluten free

Vegan

Ten individually wrapped 10mg CBD Pebbles per box