3.5g unit of Jelly Cookies Cannabis Flower
Strain: Jelly Cookies
Perch Effect: NEST
Strain Lineage: Jelly Breath X Forum GSC*
Assignment: Indica Hybrid (60/40)
Flavor Profile: Fruity, Spicy, Earthy
Reported Effects: Mood Enhancing, Relaxing, Calming
