About this product
3.5g unit of Lemon Lime Punch Cannabis Flower
Strain: Lemon Lime Punch
Perch Effect: HOVER
Strain Lineage: Schrom X Purple Punch
Assignment: Hybrid (50/50)
Flavor Profile: Lemon, Sour Fruit, Sweet
Reported Effects: Creativity, Uplifting, Euphoric
