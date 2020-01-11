About this product
3.5g unit of Pangaea Cannabis Flower
Strain: Pangaea
Perch Effect: FLY
Strain Lineage: Snowcap X Jurassic Thai
Assignment: Sativa
Flavor Profile: Earthy, Chocolate, Berry Fruit
Reported Effects: Relaxing, Uplifting, Euphoric
