About this product
3.5g unit of Peanut Butter Breath Cannabis Flower
Strain: Peanut Butter Breath
Perch Effect: NEST
Strain Lineage: Dosidos X Mendo Breath F2
Assignment: Indica
Flavor Profile: Nutty, Earthy, Herbaceous
Reported Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Soothing
