Perfect Happy Camper PERFECTO - Live Resin Infused Preroll

About this product

PERFECTO by Perfect is a live resin-infused preroll that’s twice as good. This two-sided preroll has a super fresh aroma, consistent effects, longer shelf life, and is good for small dosage.

Happy Camper is a special blend of terpene-rich varieties formulated to bring you a little bit of levity and joy. You may feel a smile creeping over your face that you try to hide but can’t.

INSTRUCTIONS: Cut to size, light, and enjoy.

DOSAGE: Start with 1 dose and note the effects.

STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.
