Perfect
About this product
PERFECTO by Perfect is a live resin-infused preroll that’s twice as good. This two-sided preroll has a super fresh aroma, consistent effects, longer shelf life, and is good for small dosage.
Happy Camper is a special blend of terpene-rich varieties formulated to bring you a little bit of levity and joy. You may feel a smile creeping over your face that you try to hide but can’t.
INSTRUCTIONS: Cut to size, light, and enjoy.
DOSAGE: Start with 1 dose and note the effects.
STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.
Happy Camper is a special blend of terpene-rich varieties formulated to bring you a little bit of levity and joy. You may feel a smile creeping over your face that you try to hide but can’t.
INSTRUCTIONS: Cut to size, light, and enjoy.
DOSAGE: Start with 1 dose and note the effects.
STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!