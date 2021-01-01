About this product

PERFECTO by Perfect is a live resin-infused preroll that’s twice as good. This two-sided preroll has a super fresh aroma, consistent effects, longer shelf life, and is good for small dosage.



Happy Camper is a special blend of terpene-rich varieties formulated to bring you a little bit of levity and joy. You may feel a smile creeping over your face that you try to hide but can’t.



INSTRUCTIONS: Cut to size, light, and enjoy.



DOSAGE: Start with 1 dose and note the effects.



STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.