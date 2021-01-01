Loading…
Logo for the brand Perfect

Perfect

Perfect Pick Me Up - Live Resin Infused 3g Flower Blend

About this product

The perfect balance between THC and terpenes, Perfect Infused Flower Blends are live resin-infused with the plant’s natural oils and monoterpenes, delivering a super fresh aroma and consistent effects, good for small dosage.

Pick Me Up is a special blend of terpene-rich varieties formulated to give you a little boost when you need it. You may find yourself leaping off the couch inspired to engage the world around you.

INSTRUCTIONS: Flower is ready to use. Just tap the micropipe into the jar of flower, light, and enjoy. Also great for vaping and rolling your own.

DOSAGE: Start with 1 dose and note the effects.

STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.
