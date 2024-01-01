We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Permaculture Solutions
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
10 products
Rosin
Cookie Dawg Rosin 1g
by Permaculture Solutions
THC 69.99%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Mango Hash Rosin 1g
by Permaculture Solutions
THC 71.5%
CBD 0.31%
Rosin
GG4 Rosin 1g
by Permaculture Solutions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Hash
Garlic Mints x GMO Bubble Hash 1g
by Permaculture Solutions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Zkittles Mintz Rosin Batter 1g
by Permaculture Solutions
THC 68.66%
CBD 0%
Hash
Ray Charles x Foxhole Bubble Hash 1g
by Permaculture Solutions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Platinum Valley Live Hash Rosin Batter 1g
by Permaculture Solutions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Mango Rosin Batter 1g
by Permaculture Solutions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
T.I.T.S. Live Hash Rosin 1g
by Permaculture Solutions
THC 68.86%
CBD 0.15%
Hash
Platimun Valley Kush Bubble Hash 1g
by Permaculture Solutions
THC 49.58%
CBD 0.15%
