Chello is a hybrid cannabis strain that offers a smooth blend of mental clarity and physical relaxation, making it ideal for both social engagements and tranquil solitude. The strain features a rich, earthy aroma with notes of sweet berries and a hint of musk. Chello is particularly favored for its ability to ease stress and enhance mood without overwhelming sedation, perfect for those seeking a moderate, all-day enjoyable experience.



Welcome to the next level of cannabis with Petal Pot Headz, the latest house brand powered by Rebud featuring art by the visionary Evan Hilton. Petal Pot Headz is all about bringing you high vibez and good green! Petal Pot Headz isn’t just a brand—it’s a movement. We’re building a community of cannabis smokers who love to create, connect, and vibe out together. Get ready to light up and lift off with Petal Pot Headz!

Show more