Icicles is an indica leaning hybrid known for its crystal-clear trichomes that give it a frosty appearance, reminiscent of icicles. It delivers a deeply soothing high, ideal for relaxing the body and calming the mind. With a crisp, piney aroma accented by sweet undertones, Icicles is perfect for evening use, helping to ease stress, alleviate pain, and promote restful sleep. Its potent effects and visually striking buds make it a favorite among those looking to unwind and recharge.



Welcome to the next level of cannabis with Petal Pot Headz, the latest house brand powered by Rebud featuring art by the visionary Evan Hilton. Petal Pot Headz is all about bringing you high vibez and good green! Petal Pot Headz isn’t just a brand—it’s a movement. We’re building a community of cannabis smokers who love to create, connect, and vibe out together. Get ready to light up and lift off with Petal Pot Headz!

