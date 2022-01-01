About this product
Tart and subtly sweet, the fresh citrus flavor of our Citrus CBD Petra combines notes of lemon and lime for a zesty, sharp and fruity flavor.
Born in 2015, Petra was California’s first microdosed cannabis infused mint. It boasts the most discreet, portable, pocketable, and purse-able edibles package on the market. At 2.5MG CBD per serving, Citrus CBD Petra is perfect for the new or casual cannabis user, who is more interested in a relaxing, non-psychoactive edibles experience. All Petra flavors are sugar free, vegan, and contain the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol.
Ingredients: Xylitol, Dextrin, Malic Acid, Matcha Tea, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Rebiana (Stevia), Fruit & Vegetable Juice for Color, Cannabis Extract, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Vegetable Oil.
