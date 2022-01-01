About this product
2mg THC : 1mg CBN per piece | 80mg THC : 40mg CBN total in 40 pieces
MINT NOTES: Sweet dreams now come in small packages. Petra Blackberry CBN is Kiva’s first mood-targeting mint. Fresh blackberry and vanilla flavors are blended with sugar-free, plant-based ingredients and a calming combination of 2 MG of THC and 1 MG of CBN to create our most tranquil Petra yet. Whether it’s a power nap or a full night’s rest you need, Petra has you covered.
INGREDIENTS; Xylitol, Dextrin, Blackberry Flavor WONF, Spirulina Extract for Color, Magnesium Stearate, Silcon Dioxide, Malic Acid, Fruit & Vegetable Juice for Color, Cannabis Extract, Rebaudioside A (Stevia)
About this brand
Petra
The radically refreshing mint edible that sparked a microdosing revolution. These highly portable, decidedly poppable, and precisely-dosed cannabis mints boast rich flavors ranging from spicy to sour to sweet. Each mint contains just 2.5MG of THC or less per serving, making it easy to find your optimal dose and enhance any and every experience.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
