2mg THC : 1mg CBN per piece | 80mg THC : 40mg CBN total in 40 pieces



MINT NOTES: Sweet dreams now come in small packages. Petra Blackberry CBN is Kiva’s first mood-targeting mint. Fresh blackberry and vanilla flavors are blended with sugar-free, plant-based ingredients and a calming combination of 2 MG of THC and 1 MG of CBN to create our most tranquil Petra yet. Whether it’s a power nap or a full night’s rest you need, Petra has you covered.



INGREDIENTS; Xylitol, Dextrin, Blackberry Flavor WONF, Spirulina Extract for Color, Magnesium Stearate, Silcon Dioxide, Malic Acid, Fruit & Vegetable Juice for Color, Cannabis Extract, Rebaudioside A (Stevia)