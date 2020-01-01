 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Phantom Farms
Phantom Farms Cover Photo

Phantom Farms

Mighty Tasty Cannabis

Phantom Vape
Phantom Vape
Clean Green Certified®
Clean Green Certified®
1 Gram Pre Rolls
1 Gram Pre Rolls
Award Winning Flower
Award Winning Flower
Clean Green Certified®
Clean Green Certified®

About Phantom Farms

Phantom Farms, a licensed recreational cannabis producer, was founded in Oregon in 2008 on the principle that the best products come straight from the earth. We cultivate Clean Green Certified® cannabis using organic methods, sustainable practices and volcanic filtered water in both our indoor and outdoor facilities. No exceptions. When aligned, these factors provide for a flourishing ecosystem – the perfect environment for mighty tasty cannabis.

Cartridges

more products

Flower

more products

Pre-rolls

more products

Available in

United States, Oregon