120 mg CBD Honey
(PRODUCT CONTAINS <0.3% THC AND YOU COULD POSSIBLY FAIL A DRUG SCREEN IF CONSUMED)
Local Kentucky Honey Infused with Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
Net Wt. 3.0 oz (85 g)
Storage: Store in cool, dry place away from light. Do not use if safety seal is broken.
Safety Warning: Keep out of the reach of children. Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. Please consult a physician before taking if you have a medical condition or are currently taking other medications.
Disclaimer: This product has not been evaluated by the US FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. This product contains<0.3% delta9-THC, compliant with the Federal Farm Bill.
Ingredients: Honey, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
