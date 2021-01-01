About this product

120 mg CBD Honey

(PRODUCT CONTAINS <0.3% THC AND YOU COULD POSSIBLY FAIL A DRUG SCREEN IF CONSUMED)



Local Kentucky Honey Infused with Full Spectrum Hemp Extract



Net Wt. 3.0 oz (85 g)



Storage: Store in cool, dry place away from light. Do not use if safety seal is broken.



Safety Warning: Keep out of the reach of children. Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. Please consult a physician before taking if you have a medical condition or are currently taking other medications.



Disclaimer: This product has not been evaluated by the US FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. This product contains<0.3% delta9-THC, compliant with the Federal Farm Bill.



Ingredients: Honey, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract