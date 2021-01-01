About this product

Wises Landing XTM



1000 mg CBD + 3 Terpene Blend in MCT



Mint



1.02 fl oz (30 mL)



This is our Extra Strength Formulation in our original Mint Flavor. Now also available in Cinnamint! See our Wises Landing Page for more information on the terpene blend in this formulation.



Directions for Use: Shake well before use. Adults take 1 mL under the tongue twice daily.



Storage: Store in a cool, dry place, away from light. do not use if safety seal is broken.



Disclaimer: Keep out of reach of children. Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. Please consult a physician before taking if you have a medical condition or are currently taking other medications.



Safety Warning: This product has not been evaluated by the US FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product contains <0.3% THC, compliant with the Federal Farm Bill.



Ingredients: MCT Oil, Proprietary Organic Terpene Blend, All-Natural Flavoring.