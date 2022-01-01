About this product
Pharm Organics CBD Oil Softgels give you the convenience in an easy to swallow format but pack a powerful CBD punch. Each softgel contains our proprietary water-soluble, terpene rich hemp oil, providing you with all the health benefits of our traditional droppers.
With a more precise dosing than our traditional oils, these are a must have.
Premium Quality CBD Hemp Oil softgels are perfectly blended with MCT Oil derived from coconuts to give you an unforgettable experience. Our softgels give you an exact serving of CBD in an incredibly easy-to-swallow form. Each softgel contains our proprietary water soluble, highest quality hemp oil synergized with terpenes, cannabinoids, amino acids and other naturally occurring compounds found in the hemp plant providing optimal bioavailability with each convenient serving.
The CBD emulsion droplets that form the active ingredients of these softgels are roughly 25 nanometers in size. To give you a comparison, other industry competitors have particles are up to 200x larger. That is the Pharm Organics difference.
Our potent, proprietary ingredients cover a larger area in your body due to their microscopic size but provide you with maximum effect. This increases your absorption capabilities dramatically. As a result, you’ll experience a dose that is absorbed into the bloodstream 3-5x more versus CBD delivered in oil form for fast & effective relief.
Available Strengths:
Starter - 300mg
Platinum - 750mg
Ingredients
Organically Grown, Premium Terpene Rich Hemp Oil
MCT Oil
Beta Caryophyllene
Gelatin
Glycerin, Sorbitol and Purified Water
The Best CBD Hemp Oil on the Market
Our premium quality CBD is processed using a combination of C02 extraction and ethanol from organically grown USA hemp which purifies & preserves the vital range of cannabinoids, flavanoids, Omega 3’s and other natural vitamins to keep your body in peak performance.
Feel the Pharm Organics Difference
Organically Grown, Terpene Rich Hemp Grown in the USA
THC Free
Independently Tested by Third Party
Free from Pesticides, Chemicals or Residual Solvents
Back by our 100% Guarantee – That’s Our Promise to You!
