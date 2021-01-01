Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Pharma Hemp Complex

Pharma Hemp Complex

CBD Oil Peanut Butter - 500mg CBD Oil 6oz.

About this product

Pharma Hemp Complex CBD Peanut butter offers a great source of protein, fiber, potassium, heart healthy fats, and antioxidants. Combined with the numerous benefits of Cannabidiol, a great start to your day is just a spread away.

Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA

Size: 6oz 170g
Hemp CBD content 500mg

Nutritional Facts:
Adult Serving Size: 1 Tablespoon
Serving per Jar: 4-12 doses
Calories: 100
Calories from fat: 70

Percent Daily Values (DV) are based on a 2000 calorie diet

Amount/Serving (DV%)
Total Fat: 12g (18%)
Sat. Fat: 2.5g (12%)
Cholesterol: 0mg (0%)
Sodium: 250mg (10%)
Total Carb: 15g (5%)
Dietary Fiber: (2%)
Sugars: 4g
Protein: 8g
Iron: (4%)
Niacin: (25%)

Ingredients: Peanuts, hemp CBD hemp oil, corn syrup solids, sugar, soy protein, contains 2% or Less of Salt, fully hydrogenated vegetable oils, molasses

Allergy Alert! Made with peanuts. Not suitable for those who suffer from sesame and nut allergies.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!