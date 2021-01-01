CBD Oil Peanut Butter - 500mg CBD Oil 6oz.
About this product
Pharma Hemp Complex CBD Peanut butter offers a great source of protein, fiber, potassium, heart healthy fats, and antioxidants. Combined with the numerous benefits of Cannabidiol, a great start to your day is just a spread away.
Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA
Size: 6oz 170g
Hemp CBD content 500mg
Nutritional Facts:
Adult Serving Size: 1 Tablespoon
Serving per Jar: 4-12 doses
Calories: 100
Calories from fat: 70
Percent Daily Values (DV) are based on a 2000 calorie diet
Amount/Serving (DV%)
Total Fat: 12g (18%)
Sat. Fat: 2.5g (12%)
Cholesterol: 0mg (0%)
Sodium: 250mg (10%)
Total Carb: 15g (5%)
Dietary Fiber: (2%)
Sugars: 4g
Protein: 8g
Iron: (4%)
Niacin: (25%)
Ingredients: Peanuts, hemp CBD hemp oil, corn syrup solids, sugar, soy protein, contains 2% or Less of Salt, fully hydrogenated vegetable oils, molasses
Allergy Alert! Made with peanuts. Not suitable for those who suffer from sesame and nut allergies.
