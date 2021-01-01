About this product

Pharma Hemp Complex CBD Peanut butter offers a great source of protein, fiber, potassium, heart healthy fats, and antioxidants. Combined with the numerous benefits of Cannabidiol, a great start to your day is just a spread away.



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA



Size: 6oz 170g

Hemp CBD content 500mg



Nutritional Facts:

Adult Serving Size: 1 Tablespoon

Serving per Jar: 4-12 doses

Calories: 100

Calories from fat: 70



Percent Daily Values (DV) are based on a 2000 calorie diet



Amount/Serving (DV%)

Total Fat: 12g (18%)

Sat. Fat: 2.5g (12%)

Cholesterol: 0mg (0%)

Sodium: 250mg (10%)

Total Carb: 15g (5%)

Dietary Fiber: (2%)

Sugars: 4g

Protein: 8g

Iron: (4%)

Niacin: (25%)



Ingredients: Peanuts, hemp CBD hemp oil, corn syrup solids, sugar, soy protein, contains 2% or Less of Salt, fully hydrogenated vegetable oils, molasses



Allergy Alert! Made with peanuts. Not suitable for those who suffer from sesame and nut allergies.