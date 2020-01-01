 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pharma Hemp Complex

Healthy - Affordable - Revolutionary

Pure CBD Oil by Pharma Hemp Complex
Holistic Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tinctures made with Coconut Oil
Grain Free CBD Infused Pet Treats made with Real Free Range Chicken Meat
THC Free CBD Gummy Bears made with 25mg CBD each.
CBD Suppositories made with healing Frankincense Oil, Cocoa Butter, and Coconut Oil
About Pharma Hemp Complex

Pharma Hemp Complex is your best source for quality, affordable health and wellness products made from CBD-rich hemp. Based in North County San Diego, California, we at Pharma Hemp Complex are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality, most affordable hemp CBD products on the market. Our hemp CBD products are legal in all 50 states and are used in foods and as nutritional additives. These products can be consumed in the form of pill capsules, powder, topical salves, oral sprays, and even edibles like peanut butter. We also offer hemp CBD products and treats for your pets! When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Pharma Hemp Complex CBD is non-GMO and contains no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There’s no questions where to buy hemp CBD oil from—the answer is Pharma Hemp Complex.

