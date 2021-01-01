About this product

Pharmahemp™ CBD OIL DROPS come in 10 ml glass bottles with pipettes. The product contains 5% (500 mg) of cannabidiol (CBD). It is made from cannabidiol (CBD) from supercritical CO2 extraction of industrial hemp (Cannabis sativa L.) diluted in olive oil (Cannabis sativa L.). Besides cannabidiol (CBD), the CO2 extraction process also preserves all other cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and nutrients. Our CBD Oil Drops have been tested and analyzed for both its cannabinoid ratio and microbiological adequacy. It does not contain parabens or any artificial dyes, scents, and is free of toxins and heavy metals.



1 ml / 0,034 fl. oz. of product contains 50 mg / 0.0018 oz. of cannabidiol (CBD).



CBD oil drops Ingredients: 100% organic cold-pressed hemp seed oil, Industrial hemp components with cannabinoids (Cannabis sativa L.).



INCI: OLEA EUROPAEA FRUIT OIL, CANNABIS SATIVA SEED EXTRACT.



Organic hemp material used for extraction is grown and cultivated without herbicides and pesticides. The hemp plants are carefully selected, grown organically and hand harvested with utmost care under supervision in the subalpine region of Slovenia and Croatia, the final hemp product is produced and handled under conditions of GAP and GDP.