Animal Mintz, also known as Animal Mints, is a hybrid cannabis strain known for its unique blend of flavors and balanced effects.



Animal Mintz typically features dense, trichome-covered buds with shades of deep green and sometimes hints of purple. It has a complex aroma that combines minty, earthy, and sweet notes with a touch of diesel, creating an intriguing and appealing scent profile.



When smoked, Animal Mintz delivers a well-rounded experience. It tends to induce a relaxed and euphoric state, providing a sense of mental clarity along with a gentle physical calmness. This balanced combination of effects makes it a popular choice for various situations.

Show more