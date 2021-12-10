About this product
About this strain
Purple Queen effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
27% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
18% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!