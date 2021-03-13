Bahama Mama is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Black Bananas with Tropicana Cookies. This strain produces a productive and quick-hitting high that will motivate you to get things done on your to-do list. Because of this, Bahama Mama is a great choice as an all-day strain or for your wake and bake session. This strain features a loud flavor profile that smells like a mix of passionfruit and bananas. The aroma is similar, with tropical undertones bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Bahama Mama to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. According to growers, Bahama Mama flowers into medium-sized frosted buds with dark green, red, and purple foliage. This strain has an average flowering time of 60 days and is best grown outdoors. Bahama Mama was originally bred by Solfire Gardens. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.